GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Upstate students are honoring the victims of September 11th on the 18th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.
Bob Jones University students will set up American flags near the Wade Hampton Boulevard entrance to campus on Thursday, September 5th; it will remain in place through the morning of September 12th.
Each flag will represent one of the 2,977 victims from over 115 countries, who perished in the 2001 terrorist attacks.
The flags will be on either side of the Wade Hampton Boulevard entrance. Also, the display will feature a 17-foot replica of the Cross at Ground Zero in the center of the front entrance.
MORE NEWS
Walgreens asks customers not to openly carry guns in its stores, joining Walmart and Kroger
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.