GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Bob Jones University said it will host the third annual Allen Jacobs Memorial Prayer Breakfast on Thursday to honor the memory of fallen Greenville police Officer Allen Jacobs and recognize law enforcement professionals across Greenville County.
The event will begin at 7 a.m. in the Davis Room of the Dixon-McKenzie Dining Common and is open for all Upstate law enforcement personnel for free..
BJU said South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson will deliver the keynote address. Several awards will also be presented during the breakfast, including the Allen Jacobs Award of Valor, Public Safety Employee of the Year, Award of Merit, and the Distinguished Achievement Award.
The breakfast sponsored by business and community leaders across the area. BJU said all proceeds benefit the Allen Jacobs Memorial Scholarship Fund, which was created at the request of the Jacobs family, to assist BJU students majoring in criminal justice.
Officer Allen Jacobs was shot and killed in the line of duty on March 18, 2016.
MORE NEWS - Where and when you can weigh in on Duke Energy's proposed rate hikes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.