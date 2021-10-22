FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Bobby's BBQ is thank their loyal customers for helping them reach a huge millstone with a birthday celebration this weekend.
The restaurant, located on Main Street in Fountain Inn, is celebrating their three year anniversary with a 360-degree photobooth and birthday cake on Saturday.
Join Bobby's BBQ to celebrate this milestone with texas-style barbecue made with their own signature dry rub from noon until 7 p.m.
