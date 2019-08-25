GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Deputies responded just after 9:30 that evening to a disturbance call along Page Drive and discovered an armed female suspect, according to Lt. Jimmy Bolt with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
In the video the deputies said she was armed with a knife.
In the video the teenager can be heard saying she didn’t want to go home with her parents. She was hiding behind a road closed sign.
Deputies tried talking to the teen and can be heard repeatedly telling the teen to put the knife down, in the footage.
At one point in the video the teenager comes out from behind the barrier. They tell her again to put the knife down, but the footage shows her walking. That’s when a deputy yells to taser her. She is tased, but deputies said it had little to no effect on her, because of poor probe placements.
Shortly later the video shows her with an object in her hand and walking towards officers. That is when deputies say they tased and shot her.
According to officials, once the teenager and knife were apprehended, she was given medical aide.
Deputies say the teen was charged with assault and battery and attempted murder on officers. Her name has not been released due to her age.
No deputies were hurt in the incident.
The knife was taken into evidence.
SLED and the 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office are investigating to determine if the deputies' actions were lawful, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.