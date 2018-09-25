Buncombe County, NC (FOX Carolina) - The District Attorney of Buncombe County says an Asheville man was convicted of felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and assault with a deadly weapon on a governmental official after he pleaded guilty in Superior Court on Thursday, September 20.
Jonathan Bedrosian, 37, was sentenced to a minimum of 36 months but no more than 56 months in the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections. The victim, Lt. Michael Lamb, was consulted prior to sentencing and approved of the negotiated sentence.
The D.A. says that body cam footage shows APD officers trying to deescalate the situation, but despite that, Bedrosian stabbed and slashed Lt. Lamb, which lead to the officer shooting Bedrosian.
The D.A.'s office says on on May 11, 2018 Lt. Lamb responded to a call from the Town Motor Lodge where a man was screaming and damaging property.
Lt. Lamb went Bedrosian's room to speak with him through the door, and said Bedrosian could be heard inside the room screaming, yelling, speaking gibberish, and singing songs.
After attempts to engage Bedrosian at the door failed, Lamb went to the back to climb in through the balcony. As Lt. Lamb began to open the door, Bedrosian charged Lamb with a box cutter in his right hand and began stabbing and slashing Lamb.
During the struggle, Lt. Lamb discharged his weapon seven times, three of those striking Bedrosian.
Other officers near the shooting assisted in getting Bedrosian into handcuffs and began to render aid to Bedrosian who remained combative even after the shooting.
All facts are confirmed through a review of Lamb's body cam footage, which the APD and D.A.'s office will be releasing on September, 25.
Both Lt. Lamb and Bedrosian are recovering from the injuries they sustained.
Lt. Lamb said, "I am very grateful for the outpouring of support from our wonderful community. My family and I truly appreciate the prayers, phone calls, and letters that we received from everyone."
