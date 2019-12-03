ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Sheriff's deputies in Anderson County may soon be adding body cameras to their uniforms, but first they have to finish securing funding.
On Tuesday night, the county council will vote whether or not to help fund a $750,000 five-year contract with the company Axon.
The first year of the contract will cost about $185,000, which Captain Ross Brown with the ACSO said covers the cost of the equipment and the software to store the footage. Brown said that amount will be covered by state and federal grants.
The plan is to pay for the other four years of the contract with grants too, but Brown said they are preemptively seeking the county's support in case the grants don't come through.
Sheriff spokesperson J.T. Foster said these body cameras are worth the wait and the cost.
"Body cameras are a really good thing when it comes to evidence collection, but they're also a really good thing when it comes to interaction and deputy complaints," he said. "It affords our command staff and internal affairs the opportunity to quickly and efficiently look at the video, decide if it has any merit or if an investigation needs to go through."
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is one of the last in the area to equip its deputies with body cameras. The plan is to purchase 120 cameras, but that still isn't enough for everyone in the department.
Brown said it's a starting point for the department.
"We hope this is just another tool to help us do that job even better," Foster said.
The county council will vote at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
