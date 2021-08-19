GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Greenwood County Coroner's Office is investigating after a body was found in the parking lot of KJ's Market at 3353 Hwy. 72-221 East.
According to the Coroner's Office, the victim was identified as 41-year-old Leslie Proctor of Greenwood. They say Proctor was found unresponsive, and confirmed deceased inside of her car.
No foul play is suspected at this point, according to the Coroner's Office.
They currently do not have a cause of death.
