GREENVILLE, S.C (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner is responding to a report of a body found near Dallas Road Friday evening.

Greenville police say investigators found the deceased female off of the road earlier in the day near the intersection with Tolbert Drive., and personnel with the forensics unit were on the scene.

The victim's identity and cause of death are undetermined.

An autopsy will be performed by the coroner on September 15.

Dallas Road is adjacent to the Vinings at Laurel Creek apartment complex.