Death investigation outside Greenville law firm

Police and the coroner investigating after body found outside law firm (Jan. 14, 2018)

Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Monday, the Greenville, Police Department responded to a call for a deceased individual found at the Dick James law firm by employees. 

Police say employees discovered the body when they arrived shortly after 8:00 a.m.

The Greenville County Coroner's Office, forensics, EMS and Greenville Police officers and detectives all arrived on scene to investigate. 

At this time, Deputy Coroner Jeff Fowler says they don't believe the death is suspicious. 

We'll update with more information when it becomes available. 

