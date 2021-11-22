COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Richland County Sheriff's Office says the body found at the Vulcan rock quarry Monday is that of the University of South Carolina student and Upstate native who went missing over the weekend.
#Update #ColumbiaPDSC Investigators are working w/ Columbia Fire & Richland Co. Coroner's office after unidentified body was recovered earlier today. More details will be released as they become available. pic.twitter.com/XB6B8h5OGo— Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) November 22, 2021
The Columbia Police Department said they were searching for Michael Benjamin Keen Monday when they made the discovery. Keen was reported missing on November 21. His father last heard from him after Keen stated he was walking home from J's Corner Restaurant & Bar.
Keen was a native of Easley, according to the Coroner's Office.
According to Coroner Naida Rutherford, the body was discovered less than a mile form where Keen was reported missing.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Michael’s family, the USC family, and all affected by this tragedy. Michael was expected to graduate from the University in the next 3 weeks. His father referred to his son as his bestest buddy and his mother stated how she loves him very much. We are working with the Columbia Police Department to fully investigate this matter”, Coroner Rutherford stated.
