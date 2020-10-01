CHARLESTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Boeing Company officially announced on Thursday it will consolidate production of 787 jets at its facility in North Charleston, SC, starting in mid-2021.
According to a news release, the decision comes as "the company is strategically taking action to preserve liquidity and reposition certain lines of business in the current global environment to enhance efficiency and improve performance for the long-term."
"As our customers manage through the unprecedented global pandemic, to ensure the long-term success of the 787 program, we are consolidating 787 production in South Carolina," said Stan Deal, president and chief executive officer of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, in the news release. "Our team in Puget Sound will continue to focus on efficiently building our 737, 747, 767 and 777 airplane families, and both sites will drive Boeing initiatives to further enhance safety, quality, and operational excellence."
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issued this statement on Boeing's move:
"South Carolina is open for business. We are committed to helping Boeing - and businesses large and small - grow and prosper in our state. Today’s announcement is a testament to our hardworking people, and to the fact that companies know they can find long-term success right here in South Carolina."
Boeing's North Charleston assembly plant has been in operation since 2010.
