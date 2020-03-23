North Charleston, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials with Boeing South Carolina have confirmed at least one employee at the Airport Campus has tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials with the company say a thorough cleaning of the work areas and common spaces is underway.
The company says any co-workers who came into close contact with the employee are being asked to self-quarantine and self-monitor.
The full statement from the company can be read below:
Boeing is providing its full support to a Boeing South Carolina teammate based at our Airport Campus who has tested positive for COVID-19. This is the first case of COVID-19 confirmed at Boeing South Carolina. The teammate is now in quarantine receiving the care and treatment necessary for their recovery. We have notified our teammates, are conducting thorough cleaning of the work areas and common spaces, and are following the advice of public health officials.
We’ve asked all coworkers of the employee who were in close contact to remain home to self-quarantine and self-monitor. We continue to communicate openly and frequently with our teammates and encourage everyone to exercise caution and take all appropriate health and safety measures, in coordination with their managers.
