HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - Haywood County Health and Human Services has issued a Boil Water Advisory for all residents whose wells were flooded during the recent flooding event.
According to Emergency Services, the flood waters can carry potentially harmful pollutants such as chemicals, fuel, and bacteria. They said well-owners who observed flood waters covering or pooling near their well casings in the recent flood should consider their water to be contaminated.
Emergency Services said residents affected are advised to contact the Environmental Health Services Division at 828-452-6620 for free water treatment services.
