WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Walhalla Water Department says customers will need to boil water before use for several hours Saturday.
According to the department, an electrical system disruption resulted in a shutdown of the city's water plant, and that customers within the service area are either seeing a loss of pressure or total loss of service. Crews are working to fix the issue, and will try to get the plant online and service restored later in the evening.
Customers who need to use their water will need to boil water vigorously for at least two minutes prior to drinking or cooking. The boil advisory will remain in place until satisfactory sample results are obtained once service is restored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.