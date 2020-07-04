WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Walhalla Water Department says customers do not need to boil water anymore as of Sunday afternoon.
According to the department, an electrical system disruption resulted in a shutdown of the city's water plant, and that customers within the service area saw a loss of pressure or total loss of service. Crews worked to fix the issue Saturday evening.
Another post from the department indicated the plant was operational around 8 p.m. Saturday and that tanks were refilling. The department hoped to lift the boil advisory Sunday.
Sunday afternoon, officials told us the advisory had been lifted.
