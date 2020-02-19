ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A number of water customers in Anderson County will need to boil their water temporarily beginning Wednesday evening.
The Anderson Regional Joint Water System announced they are making repairs to the east side of the Main Transmission System. Because of this, customers living in the town of Williamston and in the Big Creek Water District will need to boil water vigorously for at least one minute prior to human consumption until the boil advisory is repealed.
Anyone with questions concerning the advisory should call 864-226-9676, or visit the Anderson Regional Joint Water System website.
