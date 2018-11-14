Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) -
**UPDATE** - The Liberty-Chesnee-Fingerville Water District said the boil water notice has been canceled.
PREVIOUSLY:
The Liberty-Chesnee-Fingerville Water District issued a Boil Water Advisory for some customers in the Mayo community Wednesday morning.
Officials said water customers between Cow Bridge Road and Davis Trading Post Road should boil water for at least one minute before consuming.
A six-inch water main broke overnight.
Spartanburg District 2 also announced that Mayo Elementary was closed Wednesday due to the break.
The school district said school will operate normally on Thursday. However, due to the boil-water advisory, students will be offered bottled water and not permitted to drink from fountains.
"We encourage parents to send a non-carbonated drink (with a sealable top) with your student tomorrow," the school district advised parents in a letter sent home Wednesday.
