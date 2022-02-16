HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Hendersonville Water and Sewer has ended a boil water advisory for customers in the Fletcher Area.
Officials issued this advisory on Tuesday. It included areas along Highway 25, Cane Creek Road, Mills Gap Road, Hoopers Creek Road and Howard Gap Road. According to officials, a utility company ruptured a water line on Crane Creek Road and caused a larger outage. Officials said crews were able to repair the break. However, they issued a boil water advisory as a precaution.
According to officials, periods of low to no water pressure increase the risk for bacteria. Hendersonville Water and Sewer staff collected bacteriological samples as the city's water distribution system is restored.
On Wednesday, they said the bacteriological tests are satisfactory.
