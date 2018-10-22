NEBO, NC (FOX Carolina) - Monday morning, McDowell County Emergency Management lifted the boil water advisory for the City and County Water System in the Nebo Area.
A main water line break has lead to a service outage Friday evening in Nebo.
Crews are currently on scene along US-70 eastbound working to fix the break near Rolands Chapel Road.
Residents who live east of 2485 US 70 E are now under a boil water advisory; the closest cross street is Faith Baptist Church Road.
Crews are working to fix the line and restore water. An estimated time of completion is unknown as of writing.
