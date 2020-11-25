Greer, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Commission of Public Works has lifted a boil water advisory for customers living in the Saint Mark Road area.
According to officials, customers experienced low water pressure through Thursday due to a damaged fire hydrant.
Crews turned the water off to make repairs Wednesday around 8 a.m. The repairs were completed just before 1 p.m., but crews were still testing water quality at that time.
Areas impacted by the boil water advisory included:
- Saint Mark Road from Highway 29 to the intersection of Lincoln Dr.
- Allium Way
- Butterfly Way
- Calalla Court
- Chick Springs Road
- Clematis Drive
- Crescentwood Court
- Gentian Court
- Glades Court
- Gold Thread Way
- Hayden Court
- Kelsey Drive
- Laura Allison Court
- Lyle Drive
- McConnell Road
- Mossy Rock Court
- Mountain Gap Road
- Red Clover Lane
- Red Rock Lane
- Rockcrest Circle
- Rockcrest Drive
- Rock Slide Court
- Rolling River Way
- Rye Court
- Sandwort Lane
- Sturgeon Bay Drive
- Twinflower Drive
- Tyra Lane
- Waukegan Way
The advisory was lifted Thursday night just before 7 p.m.
