MOORE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Customers in SJWD water district should know a boil water advisory for the Wilson Ferry Road area, from Leonora Drive to Wilshire Loop & Circle Stone, has now been rescinded.
Officials say that the SJWD water district had approximately 50 customers out of water on Saturday. Repairs were finished within four hours.
After the repair, the lines were flushedd, and samples collected for bacteriological analysis.
SJWD Water District encouraged the customers impacted to vigorously boil their water for one full minute prior to consuming until otherwise notified by the District.
Officials didn't believe water from the system has been compromised, this was simply a precaution as required by the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
