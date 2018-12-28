GENERIC - boil water advisory cooking

Travelers Rest, SC (FOX Carolina) - Customers who have experienced a water loss in the Dacusville Road area on the map below are now under a boil water advisory as repairs are being completed. 

Greenville Water says when service is resumed, run the tap for several minutes and vigorously boil the water for at least a minute before cooking or drinking it. 

On Thursday Greenville Water said the northwest section of Greenville County was affected by a large water main break in the Greenville distribution system that occurred in the early morning hours. 

The affected area, north of the Ingles on 276 in Travelers Rest, and wholesale customers in Marietta are asked to conserve water. 

Officials with Greenville Water said if customers still had water, to use it sparingly as there is limited storage capacity remaining and the repairs to the water line may take a day or longer. 

