GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Blue Ridge Rural Water Company issued a boil water advisory for all of its customers that have an address in Travelers Rest, Tigerville and Taylors.
The Blue Ridge Rural Water Company says that Cliffs Valley, Tigerville Elementary School, North Greenville University, Blue Ridge Middle and Greenville Technical College/Greer Middle College are not affected by the boil water advisory.
Mountainview Elementary School is also affected by the advisory.
The Blue Ridge Rural Water Company advises customers to boil their water for at least one minute before drinking or cooking. Also, any ice made from water that was not boiled, should not be used.
A water line broke earlier this morning, which resulted in a loss of pressure. There are no confirmed cases of contamination of the water system. However, the potential for contamination exists due to the decrease in pressure.
The company is also asking customers in the area to conserve water so the water system can recover.
For any questions, please call Blue Ridge Rural Water Company at 864-895-1719.
