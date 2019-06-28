SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A boil water advisory is in effect for certain customers in the town of Enoree, in Spartanburg County.
Meansville Riley Water Company customers are impacted, they announced over social media.
If you live in this area, officials are advising you to vigorously boil your water for one full minute before drinking or cooking.
Officials say they are working to correct a significant loss of pressure in the area.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we keep you updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.