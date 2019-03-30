MOORE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Customers in SJWD water district should know there is a boil water advisory in effect for the Wilson Ferry Road area, from Leonora Drive to Wilshire Loop & Circle Stone, officials released Saturday.
Officials say that the SJWD water district has approximately 50 customers out of water. The repair should be completed within four hours.
After the repair, the lines will be flushed, and samples collected for Bacteriological analysis. The results will be available around 7 p.m. tomorrow. When we confirm the water is safe to consume we will work to repeal the advisory.
TAKE PRECAUTION
SJWD Water District is encouraging the customers impacted to vigorously boil their water for one full minute prior to consuming until otherwise notified by the District.
Any ice made during this period should be made from water that has been boiled. Wash dishes with boiled water or use paper products. Brush your teeth with water that has been boiled as well. If you can possibly consume any form of water until we verify there is no contamination, it is imperative the water has been boiled before it is consumed.
We have no reason to believe the water system has been compromised, this is simply a precaution as required by the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
