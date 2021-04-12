SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Startex, Jackson, Wellford, Duncan Water District (SJWD) says they are advising 300 residents along Pearson Town Rd. and Pearson St., to vigorously boil their water.
The SJWD says that they are issuing the advisory because of a broken water main in the area.
According to the SJWD, the advisory is intended for residents on Pearson Town rd., from Bethany Church Rd. to Gas Plant Rd., and Pearson St.
Residents in the area should vigorously boil their water for one full minute before consuming, and only use ice made from water that was boiled previously.
Residents should wash dishes with previously boiled water or use paper products for the duration of the advisory. The SJWD also says to brush your teeth with water that was boiled as well.
The SJWD says they have no reason to believe the water is compromised, but the advisory is for precautionary reasons. They add that they are currently repairing the broken water main and should finish this afternoon.
