UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) A boil water advisory is in effect for residents of the town of Lockhart until further notice.
A line break on North 3rd Street has resulted in pressure loss in the system.
Officials ask that you boil water for a minimum of five minutes before consumption.
Officials say they are working to resolve the problem as soon as possible.
