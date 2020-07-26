GENERIC Boil-water advisory

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) A boil water advisory is in effect for residents of the town of Lockhart until further notice. 

A line break on North 3rd Street has resulted in pressure loss in the system. 

Officials ask that you boil water for a minimum of five minutes before consumption. 

Officials say they are working to resolve the problem as soon as possible. 

