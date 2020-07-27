TRYON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A boil water advisory has been placed into effect for the Town of Tryon between Carolina Drive, South Trade Street, and Red Bird Road.
Residents will experience periods of low pressure and outages in the distribution system due to a main water line break. Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.
When water service is restored consumers are advised to boil all water used for human consumption for one minute to kill any disease causing bacteria.
