ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – The city of Asheville said a boil water advisory was issued Wednesday as a precaution after a contractor working on Brevard Road hit a water main.
Officials said Water Maintenance was working to isolate the break and get it fixed but water service may not be restored to businesses in the area until 11 p.m.
Customers in the Brevard Road area are asked to boil water vigorously for one minute before consuming until further notice.
