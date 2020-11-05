SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The SJWD Water District said Thursday night they have approximately 200 customers out of water.
The repair should be completed later Thursday night, but afterwards, customers are asked to boil any water used for cooking or drinking for at least one full minute before consuming.
The water company said the lines will be flushed, and samples collected for Bacteriological analysis to determine when it is safe to use water without boiling.
The area impacted is as follows:
- Warren H Abernathy Hwy from New hope Rd to Old Greenville Hwy
- On Tyger lake Rd from Warren H Abernathy Hwy to Twin springs Dr.
- On Twin springs Dr from Tyger lake Rd to dead end
- On White star Pt and Grand Oaks apartment complex
People in this area should also discontinue making ice until the advisory is lifted. In addition, they should wash dishes with boiled water or use paper products and brush teeth with boiled water as well as a precaution.
