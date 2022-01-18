TRYON, NC (FOX Carolina) - A boil water advisory has been issued for all water customers in the town of Tryon, according to the Tryon Water Plant.
The plant said water consumers in Tryon will be experiencing periods of low pressure and outages in the distribution system due to two line breaks.
Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system, according to Greg McCool, ORC Tryon Water Plant.
McCool says when water service is restored, everyone is advised to boil all water used for consumption or used bottled water. Vigorous boiling for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.
This advisory is in effect until further notice.
