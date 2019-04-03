TRYON, NC (FOX Carolina) Some water consumers in the Town of Tryon are under a boil water advisory after town officials say a construction crew hit a water main.
According to officials, certain areas are experiencing periods of low pressure and outages in the distribution system. These periods of low or no pressure can increase the risk of back siphonage and the introduction of bacteria into the water system.
Affected areas are as follows:
- Jervey Road
- East Lakeshore Drive
- West Lakeshore Drive
- Butter Street
- Hamilton Drive
- Lanier Drive
- Caledonia Drive in Polk and Greenville Counties
Officials advise that all affected consumers boil any and all water used for human consumption, or use bottled water. It is recommended that one vigorous minute of boiling water should kill anything dangerous in the water.
The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.
MORE NEWS:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.