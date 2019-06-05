Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officials with Asheville City Schools announced a water line break that caused an unexpected early dismissal for one of their schools has been repaired.
Isaac Dickson Elementary School was dismissed in the early afternoon of Wednesday, June 5 due to a water line rupturing near the school and the school now being without water.
According to the Asheville Water Authority, the repairs took between six and eight hours.
Isaac Dickson Elementary was the only school affected by the outage.
Though school is to return to normal Thursday, June 6, officials say a boil-water advisory for both Thursday and Friday, June 7. The school's nutrition staff will be boiling water and modifying menus to use as little water as possible.
The City's Water Resources Department will be providing students and staff with cases of water per the school district's safety protocol.
