ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The City of Asheville has issued a boil water advisory for some, as a precaution due to the installation of a new transmission line.
According to the City's Facebook, construction for the North Fork Waterline Bypass Project was done overnight - and went into the early afternoon.
Due to the project's proximity to the water treatment plant, the City decided to issue a boil water advisory out of severe caution.
They anticipate it to last only 24 hours.
