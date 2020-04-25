ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Homeland Park Water customers are under a boil water advisory as of Saturday evening.
A spokesperson from Homeland Park Water says they will notify customers when it is lifted.
Customers can find more information here.
