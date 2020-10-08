Belton, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday morning, the City of Belton Combined Utilities issued a boil water advisory out of an abundance of caution due to a drop in water pressure.
The city says there has been no confirmed contamination in the system, but due to the drop in pressure, the potential for contamination does exist.
Customers are asked to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking until notified by the City of Belton Combined Utilities.
Customers are also advised to only use ice made from water that has been previously boiled.
Questions or concerns about the advisory can be addressed by calling 864-338-0058 ext 150.
More news: Troopers search for driver involved in Greenville County hit-and-run
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.