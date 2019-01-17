TRYON, NC (FOX Carolina) – The Town of Tryon said its water customers along Highway 176 from Highway 108 to Horseshoe Curve Road are under a boil water advisory.
Impacted areas also include Harrell Place, Rector Street, and Porter Street in Polk County.
Officials said these areas are experiencing periods of low pressure and outages in the due to a water main break. Periods of low or no pressure can introduce bacteria into the water system, so people in those areas boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water. Water should be boiled for at least one minute to kill any bacteria.
The boil water advisory was issued Thursday evening and will be in effect until further notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.