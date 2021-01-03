GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greer CPW says some water customers will need to boil water vigorously due to damaged equipment.
In a news release early Sunday morning, Greer CPW says 1,200 customers are affected by the advisory. Crews are turning off the water completely to make repairs and flush the line, which could take up to 12 hours to complete. Even once repairs are made, customers must boil water for one minute before drinking or cooking for 24 hours as a precaution. CPW notes a loss in water pressure means there is a possibility for water to become contaminated with harmful bacteria.
Customers along the following roads are impacted by the advisory:
- Trail Branch Court
- South Suber Road
- Brushy Creek Road
- Pickett Road
- Ager Court
- Alexander Road
- Ambrose Trail
- Belfast Court
- Belmar Road
- Belshire Drive
- Benson Road
- Bienville Place
- Brunner Court
- Carrollton Court
- Cork Drive
- Cotter Lane
- Dauphine Way
- Derry Lane
- Elise Drive
- Furwood Court
- Galway Drive
- Gassaway Court
- Glen Willow Court
- Holly Vista Drive
- Intrepid Court
- Keelin Lane
- Killarney Lane
- Kylemore Lane
- Lamp Light Drive
- Lismore Park Drive
- Lovvorn Court
- Marsmen Drive
- Millervale Road
- Moorlyn Lane
- Moultrie Drive
- Old Indian Trail
- Parkwalk Drive
- Picket Road
- Pine Bark Drive
- Princess Glen Drive
- Sage Creek Way
- Saucer Court
- Sea Grit Court
- Sea Isle Place
- Spring Crossing Circle
- Swade Way
- Tralee Lane
- Vauburen Court
- Valley Glen Court
- Waterfield Court
- Watkins Circle
- Werninger Court
- Wilder Court
- Woolridge Way
- Xander Drive
