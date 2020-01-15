DUNCAN, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Startex, Jackson, Wellford, Duncan Water District (SJWD) said Wednesday that around 100 people were advised to vigorously boil their water for one full minute prior to consuming, washing dishes, making ice, or brushing teeth until further notice.
The boil water advisory is due to a water main break in the area.
Customers in the following areas are impacted:
- Duncan Reidville Rd from Rogers Bridge Rd to Berry Shoals Rd.
- Boiter Rd
- Brandy Mill Chase Rd.
- Wilmington Court
- Rice Planters Lane
The district said they don’t believe the water is compromised but the boil water advisory is simply a precaution as required by DHEC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.