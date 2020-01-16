CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The City of Clemson on Thursday afternoon issued a boil water advisory for people living on Ashley Road, Hyde Lane, Colleton Court, Carteret Court, and Albermarle Drive. The city asks people in those areas to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking. In addition, ice should not be used from water that has not been boiled.
This advisory will remain in effect until further notice. It was issued as a precaution only due to low water pressure caused by a water main break on Ashley Drive.
Call the City of Clemson Utilities Department at 864-653-2046 for additional information.
