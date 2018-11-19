DUNCAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - A boil water advisory has been issued for Startex-Jackson-Wellford-Duncan Water District Monday after officials said a contractor hit a water main on Highway 417 and Lighhtwood Knot Road.
SWJD officials said the damaged main forced a service shut down from Half Mile Road to Lightwood Knot Road. 200 people lost service, which has since been restored. However, people in that area are under a boil water advisory until further notice.
Affected areas include:
- Bridle Path & Popular Knoll Subdivisions
- Harmond Rd.
- Edge Rd.
- Ivy Bluff Rd.
