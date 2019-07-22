CANTON, NC (FOX Carolina) The Town of Canton Water Department announced a Boil Water Advisory for the area after a waterline break Sunday morning.
According to officials, the waterline was repaired around 5:30 a.m. Monday, but the amount of time that the water was interrupted required the issuance of the advisory.
Officials are awaiting laboratory tests that will determine if the advisory can be lifted. For now, they say it will last for at least 24 hours.
The town is urging residents to vigorously boil tap water for at least one minute before consuming. They also note that even when the advisory is lifted, some water may appear discolored.
If you experience this, officials say to run cold water for about 5-10 minutes, and the water should return to normal.
