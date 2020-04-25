GENERIC - boil water advisory cooking

(file photo | Storyblocks)

TOWN OF LOCKHART, SC (FOX Carolina) Beginning April 24 until further notice, residents in the Town of Lockhart will be under a boil water advisory. 

Officials say the advisory follows a line break on South 7th Street. 

Residents are encouraged to boil their water for a minimum of five minutes before consuming. 

The town is working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible. For the time being, the advisory will be in place until further notice. 

Those with questions or concerns can call Lockhart Town Hall at (864) 545-2103. 

MORE NEWS: 

Pastry chef brings gourmet doughnut business to Travelers Rest

DHEC: 2 new virus deaths in Greenville Co. as cases climb past 5,000; Update on the number of people who have recovered

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.