TOWN OF LOCKHART, SC (FOX Carolina) Beginning April 24 until further notice, residents in the Town of Lockhart will be under a boil water advisory.
Officials say the advisory follows a line break on South 7th Street.
Residents are encouraged to boil their water for a minimum of five minutes before consuming.
The town is working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible. For the time being, the advisory will be in place until further notice.
Those with questions or concerns can call Lockhart Town Hall at (864) 545-2103.
