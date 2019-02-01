TRYON, NC (FOX Carolina) – The town of Tryon issued a boil water advisory on Friday for water customers in the town of Tryon, Trade Street, and US 176 from Maple Street to Carolina Drive.
The Tryon Water Plant said people in those areas were experiencing periods of low pressure and outages due to water main break. Periods of low or no pressure can lead to back siphonage and allow bacteria into the water system.
Because of these concerns, customers in those areas are asked to boil all waterused for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water until the boil water advisory is lifted.
Officials said boiling water vigorously for minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.
The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.
