Williamston, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Town of Williamston has issued a boil water advisory after a main water line was repaired on Tripp Street. 

Town officials advise anyone on the Williamston water system to vigorously boil water for at least one minute prior to drinking or cooking. 

Officials say residents should continue boiling their water until otherwise notified by the Town of Williamston. 

Residents are also encouraged not to use ice that hasn't been made using boiled water. 

Anyone with questions can call Williamston Town Hall at 864-847-7473. 

