CLINTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - A boil water advisory Thursday morning as a precautionary measure, according to the City of Clinton Water Plant.
Officials said water customers in specific areas will need to boil their water at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking. Also, ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for dinking purposes.
The following areas are under the boil water advisory:
- Founders Credit Union
- All of Torrington Road
- Country Corner Meat Market
- Woodlands Acres
- Oakdale Acres
- Torrington Heights
- Clinton Manor
- Dillon Drive
- Hazel Drive
- Walden Street
- West Main Street
- Brandi Lane
Customers will be notified when the advisory is lifted when the water main break has been repaired.
Anyone with questions is asked to call the City of Clinton Water Plant at 864-833-7526.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.