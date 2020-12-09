Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg Water is issuing a boil water advisory for several communities following a water main break Tuesday.
We're told the break on December 8 caused some customers to experience a brief interruption of service or low water pressure.
Officials say a boil water advisory is being issued for customers in the following areas:
- Hilltop Community
- Una Service Area
- Parts of Arcadia
- Howard Street
- Powell Mill Road
- Hayne Street
- New Cut Road
- Broadcast Drive
- Asheville Highway
- Jeff Davis Drive
- Florida Avenue
- California Avenue
Customers are advised to boil water for at least one full minute before cooking or drinking.
Once the water line is repaired, the affected area will be flushed and tested. Spartanburg Water officials say the boil water advisory will remain in effect until those tests are reviewed.
