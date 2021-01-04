GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greer CPW says a boil water advisory that had been issued for some water customers due to damaged equipment has been lifted.
In a news release early Sunday morning, Greer CPW said 1,200 customers were affected by the advisory in the S. Suber and Brushy Creek Road area
Customers along the following roads were impacted by the advisory:
- Trail Branch Court
- South Suber Road
- Brushy Creek Road
- Pickett Road
- Ager Court
- Alexander Road
- Ambrose Trail
- Belfast Court
- Belmar Road
- Belshire Drive
- Benson Road
- Bienville Place
- Brunner Court
- Carrollton Court
- Cork Drive
- Cotter Lane
- Dauphine Way
- Derry Lane
- Elise Drive
- Furwood Court
- Galway Drive
- Gassaway Court
- Glen Willow Court
- Holly Vista Drive
- Intrepid Court
- Keelin Lane
- Killarney Lane
- Kylemore Lane
- Lamp Light Drive
- Lismore Park Drive
- Lovvorn Court
- Marsmen Drive
- Millervale Road
- Moorlyn Lane
- Moultrie Drive
- Old Indian Trail
- Parkwalk Drive
- Picket Road
- Pine Bark Drive
- Princess Glen Drive
- Sage Creek Way
- Saucer Court
- Sea Grit Court
- Sea Isle Place
- Spring Crossing Circle
- Swade Way
- Tralee Lane
- Vauburen Court
- Valley Glen Court
- Waterfield Court
- Watkins Circle
- Werninger Court
- Wilder Court
- Woolridge Way
- Xander Drive
In a tweet at 4:34 a.m., Greer CPW said crews were hard at work replacing a broken water tap near Swade Way.
Officials said at 9 a.m., repairs had been made and water pressure is being restored.
The boil water advisory was lifted on Monday afternoon and CPW officials customers can use water as normal without boiling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.