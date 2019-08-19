CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday morning, the city of Clemson repealed the boil water advisory for residents and businesses previously urged to boil water after a water leak on Highway 93.
According to the city, the leak happened in front of the 7-Eleven gas station along highway 93.
The boil advisory was issued early Sunday morning by the city government. On Monday around 8:40 a.m., the city said the following areas and neighborhoods are no longer affected:
- Highway 93 from Ingles to Berkeley Drive
- Cambridge Drive from Highway 93 to the Ingles driveway
- Old Central Road from Highway 93 to Ford Road
- The Woodlands
- Creekwood Apartments
- The Retreat Apartments
The city lifted the advisory and said residents are no longer required to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking.
Anyone with questions should call the utilities department at (864) 653-2046 during normal business hours, or the police department at (864) 624-2000 after normal business hours. You can also check the city's website for updates.
The advisory notes the city will collect water samples in the area and should finish testing around 7 a.m. on Monday, August 19. Results will be posted to the city's website.
