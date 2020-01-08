Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - The City of Asheville has lifted a system-wide boil water advisory following a major waterline break late Tuesday night.
Officials say as crews worked to repair the break, they discovered not all customers would be affected.
At this time 1,000 customers in East Asheville are still under the boil water advisory. Customers affected are from Bee Tree Road to Upper Grassy Branch Road.
The original advisory was sent shortly before 1 a.m. on Wednesday morning after a break at the city's East Asheville Pump Station left customers without water overnight.
The city is encouraging customers to boil water for 1 minute before consuming it.
City staff are performing laboratory testing and the advisory will be lifted when tests confirm the possibility of risk is not present.
Customers will receive notification that the advisory has been lifted via the same communication process as the initial advisory or can click here to check for the latest updates.
